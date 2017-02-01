Crime and Incident Report: Petty theft, suspicious person





Grand Theft

Campus police were informed a university-owned MacBook Pro laptop was stolen from the Professional Studies and Fine Arts building sometime between Friday, Jan. 20 and Monday, Jan. 23. Officers took a report on the matter.

A resident of University Towers residence hall reported on Thursday, Jan. 26 that his laptop was taken from his room on the evening of Jan. 24. The reporting party said he lost his dorm key and had left his laptop on top of his bed.

Pedestrian Stop and Contact

Campus police initiated contact with a male sleeping on the ground near the MTS transit center before 2 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. According to SDSUPD Lt. Ronald Broussard, a warrant check revealed the suspect had an outstanding warrant, and the suspect was arrested and transported to county jail.

Petty Theft

A gray Fezzari mountain bicycle was reported stolen from the Cuicacalli residence hall at 10:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

At 1:31 p.m. the same day, a San Diego State student was arrested and cited for stealing headphones, valued at $15, from the SDSU bookstore.

At 3:15 p.m., also on Jan. 25, a Trek bicycle was reported stolen from the Zura residence hall.

At 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 25, an SDSU student was arrested and transported to county jail for the theft of a textbook, valued at $14, from the SDSU bookstore.

Another SDSU student was arrested and cited for theft of a textbook, valued at $32, at 10:52 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26.

A bicycle stem was reported stolen near University Towers at about 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 26. The theft was believed to have occurred sometime the previous night.

At 12:13 p.m. on Jan. 26, a non-SDSU student was arrested and cited for the theft of a lanyard, valued at $7, from the SDSU bookstore.

A skateboard was reported stolen from Chipotle Mexican Grill in the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29.

A red-framed BMX bicycle was reported stolen near Cuicacalli Suites at 6:27 p.m. on Jan. 29.

Public Intoxication

Officers responded to a report of a drunk male in the lobby of the South Campus Plaza at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The suspect, a non-SDSU student, was arrested and transported to county jail for public intoxication.

Suspicious Person

At approximately 11:32 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, an individual reported to campus police she was approached at the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union by a male suspect who spoke to her for a few minutes, before grabbing her buttocks. The man, a non-SDSU student, was contacted by police and transported to county jail for an outstanding warrant.

Vehicle Burglary

Campus police were notified of a car break-in in Parking 3 at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Officers took a report on the matter.