San Diego State University's Independent Student News Source
Find more about Weather in San Diego, CA

A.S Update: GreenFest, LEED Double Platinum Student Union

Kelly Smiley

Jasmine Bermudez, Senior Staff Writer
February 3, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Associated Students Campus Life Council held its first bi-weekly meeting of the semester on Wednesday Feb. 1. The commissioners discussed the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union’s LEED double platinum status and upcoming events.

Recreation and Wellness Commission and Community Service Commission

Recreation and Wellness Commission Chair Chris Thomas said the Aztec Recreation Center currently has 16,065 members. Thomas said this is the second highest amount of members the ARC has had in January.

Community Service Commission Chair Meghan Andrade said it is dedicating the month of February to animal shelters in the surrounding community.

Andrade said she is very proud the student union has earned the energy-efficient LEED double platinum status. She said there are less than two dozen facilities like it around the world.

Spring Events

Green Love Commission Chair Shelah Ott said GreenFest will be held Feb. 26 to March 4. She said the artist which will headline the annual concert will be announced Feb. 19 and tickets will go on sale Feb. 20.

Thomas said the ARC is offering a new yoga class called Mindful Meditation on Mondays from 1 to 1:30 p.m.

Aztec Student Union Board Representative Eran Bechor said “Mix it Up” will be held at the Student Union Courtyard from noon to 2 p.m. on Feb. 6.

Bechor said an ASUB information session called “Get the Scoop” will take place Feb. 7-8 in the Aztec Student Union lounge. The event will be at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 and noon on Feb. 8.

Student Diversity Commission Representative Natalie Martinez said “Spring into Diversity,” a two-week series sharing the stories of under-represented communities, will take place Feb. 13-16 and Feb. 20-23.

Andrade said there will be a Community Service Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 7.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

Commenting on our site is a privilege. We want our readers to add their point of view to every story but ask that they keep their comments relevant to the topic at hand. We will remove comments and possibly ban users who do the following: a. Use vulgar or racist language. b. Threaten harm of any sort to staff, commenters or the subject of an article. c. Leave spam in their comment. If you have questions about these rules please contact our Digital Content Manager at: web@thedailyaztec.com

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




  • A.S Update: GreenFest, LEED Double Platinum Student Union

    News

    Immigration ban sparks protests

  • Arts and Culture

    Sage the Gemini feels love for fans

  • A.S Update: GreenFest, LEED Double Platinum Student Union

    News

    Women’s Studies organizes for gender justice

  • A.S Update: GreenFest, LEED Double Platinum Student Union

    News

    SDSU faculty join San Diego Women’s March

  • A.S Update: GreenFest, LEED Double Platinum Student Union

    News

    Mobile food pantry aims to alleviate hunger

  • A.S Update: GreenFest, LEED Double Platinum Student Union

    Arts and Culture

    ‘Nasty women’ uniting through art exhibits

  • A.S Update: GreenFest, LEED Double Platinum Student Union

    Showcase

    Five big stories from winter break

  • A.S Update: GreenFest, LEED Double Platinum Student Union

    Mundo Azteca

    Alternativos para alumnos de DACA

  • A.S Update: GreenFest, LEED Double Platinum Student Union

    Opinion

    Despite its problems, American Apparel was something most fashion brands are not — made in the USA

  • A.S Update: GreenFest, LEED Double Platinum Student Union

    News

    SDSU sees potential in Qualcomm Stadium site