Crime report: Vehicle burglary, Adobe Falls trespassing

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Campus Stay-Away Order

At 8:31 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, police were notified of a male showering in a sink inside a restroom in the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union. The man was ordered to leave campus for seven days.

Drug Activity

A non-SDSU student was contacted by campus police near the Extended Studies Center parking garage at about 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, after an officer patrolling the area noticed the individual appeared to be hiding from SDSUPD, Cpl. Peterson said.

During the contact, Cpl. Peterson said the officer gained reasonable suspicion that the subject was involved in criminal activity, and it was determined the subject was in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The suspect was arrested and cited.

Grand Theft

Police were informed of the theft of several computers from the North Education building just before 6:00 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6. The perpetrator also damaged drywall in the room the computers were stolen from, possibly to gain entry, Cpl. Peterson said. A report was taken on the matter.

Vehicle Burglary

A broken vehicle window was reported near Sterling Alvarado Apartments at 12:32 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6.

Police were notified an iPod, jacket and papers were stolen out of a vehicle located in Parking 17A at about 7 p.m. on Feb. 6. A time frame for the burglary was unknown, as the vehicle had been parked there all day.

Petty Theft

A bicycle theft near Zura residence hall was reported at approximately 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

A bicycle tire was reported stolen near the Fowler Athletic Center between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3.

At 3:38 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, officers made contact with three juveniles stealing a bicycle tire near Zura residence hall. The three were arrested for petty theft and conspiracy to commit a crime.

A bicycle was reported stolen near Chapultepec residence hall at 10:55 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6.

Public Intoxication

At 1:31 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, campus police were informed of a male suspect who was believed to be intoxicated and possibly vomiting in front of the entrance to Zura residence hall. According to Cpl. Peterson, responding officers determined the individual, an SDSU student, was unable to care for his own safety, and he was arrested and transported to county jail for public intoxication.

Suspicious Person

San Diego State police responded to a report of a “can collector” yelling at passersby near Hepner Hall at about 1:43 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Officers assisted the man.

At 10:12 p.m. on Feb. 4, officers made contact with a man sleeping on the roof of the Physics Astronomy building. The man, a non-SDSU student, was arrested and transported to county jail.

At 9:37 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, police were contacted regarding a male suspect rambling and approaching students in front of the Malcolm A. Love Library. Officers were unable to locate the individual.

Trespassing

Three men were reported to campus police at approximately 5:25 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, after they reportedly climbed onto the roof of the Communication building. One of the suspects was believed to have thrown a bottle on top of the roof. The suspects were advised to vacate the premises, Cpl. Peterson said, and a report was taken on the incident.

At 2:13 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, a property owner reported multiple suspects to police for trespassing and littering on his property while entering the Adobe Falls restricted area.

At 12:58 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, police were informed of three transients setting up camp near a gate between the Women’s Resource Center and the Pride Center. Responding officers contacted the suspects and advised them to leave the area.