Man dies after falling off BLVD 63 balcony

A 25-year-old man fell to his death from the fourth floor of BLVD 63 Apartments, a complex known for student housing, around 3 a.m. on Feb 4. He was not a San Diego State student.

When police arrived early Saturday morning, they found BLVD 63 resident and San Diego Mesa College student Untyuan Smith unconscious while bleeding from an injury to the head in the courtyard of the apartments San Diego Police Department Homicide Unit Lt. Mike Holden said.

Smith was transported to a local hospital and died the same day, according to a San Diego Police Department press release.

Smith was at his apartment the night of his fall with his roommate Ahmed Parr, 23, and visitor Brady Cronin, 24. Neither of the men were SDSU students, Holden said. Neither were charged for Smith’s death.

Parr was arrested for an unrelated felony probation warrant, and Cronin was arrested for three misdemeanor warrants, according to the press release. Both remain in police custody.

“Due to the privacy clause in our leases, we don’t have information we can legally release,” said representative for BLVD 63 Apartments Andrea Davis in an email Feb. 8.

An autopsy will be performed on Smith’s body on Feb. 12, Holden said.

“The circumstances surrounding Smith’s death (are) still considered suspicious and the investigation is ongoing,” Holden said.

Correction: A previous version of the story incorrectly reported that Ahmed Parr and Brady Cronin were released following their arrests. Both men remain in police custody.