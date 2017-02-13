Local armed robberies affect some SDSU students
February 13, 2017
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The San Diego Police Department has investigated a number of armed robberies associated with parties and people walking in the College Area, according to a San Diego State police community information bulletin released to the campus community Friday afternoon.
At least six different related robbery incidents have occurred since Jan. 20, SDSUPD Lt. Greg Noll said.
Noll said the incidents took place at the 4900 block of Rockford Drive, the 5000 block of Rockford Drive, the 6200 block of Stewart Street and the 6100 block of Dorothy Drive. Two separate incidents occurred on the 4800 block of 63rd Street.
Although all of the robberies were outside of the jurisdiction of campus police, the department released the bulletin because the robberies are affecting some SDSU students, Noll said.
The bulletin advised students to remain aware of their surroundings as a result of these recent events.
Noll said the robberies are being investigated by San Diego City Police.
The San Diego Police Department were unable to be reached for comment.
Leave a Comment
Commenting on our site is a privilege. We want our readers to add their point of view to every story but ask that they keep their comments relevant to the topic at hand. We will remove comments and possibly ban users who do the following: a. Use vulgar or racist language. b. Threaten harm of any sort to staff, commenters or the subject of an article. c. Leave spam in their comment. If you have questions about these rules please contact our Digital Content Manager at: web@thedailyaztec.com
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.