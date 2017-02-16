Crime and Incident Report: Possible domestic violence, petty theft

Possible domestic violence

Campus police were informed of a possible domestic violence incident in Parking 1 at about 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12. The reporting party said a female in a black sedan attempted to scratch a male passenger’s face before the male slammed her into the steering wheel. Responding officers made contact with one of the suspects, but the other fled prior to officer arrival. A report was taken on the matter.

Burglary

A male suspect was reported to campus police for stealing two blankets from the SDSU Bookstore at about 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13. Officers made contact with the suspect after he was pursued by the reporting party, an Aztec Shops employee. The suspect, who was not a student, was arrested for shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as outstanding warrants. He was transported to county jail.

Suspicious Person

Campus police responded to a report of a disturbance at the Malcolm A. Love Library at 7:19 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The reporting party advised officers a male subject asked to store a bag in her office, and became upset when she declined. Officers told the man he was creating a disturbance, and he left the area, SDSUPD Cpl. Mark Peterson said.

Public Intoxication

At about 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, a male suspect was reported to campus police for climbing a fence and riding a tricycle at the Children’s Center on Zura Way. Responding officers arrested an SDSU student for public intoxication.

Petty Theft

A university staff member reported $200 was stolen from a wallet in an unlocked office in the Chemical Sciences Laboratory between 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

A bag was reported stolen from the Aztec Recreation Center at 5:11 p.m. on Feb. 10. The theft was believed to have occurred between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. the same day.

A wallet was reported stolen from the basketball courts at the Aztec Recreation Center at about 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. The theft was believed to have occurred earlier that day between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Disturbing the Peace

Officers responded to reports of loud screaming and shouting coming from a Greek event on Campanile Drive, as well as loud music emanating from the areas of Hardy Avenue and Greek Circle, at approximately 8:16 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12. Several suspects were contacted by officers and advised to stop creating a disturbance, Cpl. Peterson said.

A female suspect was reported to campus police for yelling and cursing at people “telling them they are going to die,” at about 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The suspect was arrested and transported to county jail for an outstanding warrant.

Pedestrian stop and contact

At 1:08 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, officers made contact with two males on the fourth floor of the North Art building. Officers determined the suspects were not authorized to be in the building after hours, and both were advised to leave the area.

Two non-SDSU students were found by officers sleeping inside the Extended Studies Center at 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. Both individuals were arrested for this violation.

Vandalism

At 3:44 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, officers took a report on four females spray-painting rocks in the Adobe Falls restricted area.