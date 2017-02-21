San Diego State University's Independent Student News Source

The Daily Aztec

Find more about Weather in San Diego, CA

The Pride Center hosts ‘Queerversations’

Kirby Crow

Kirby Crow

Will Fritz, Senior Staff Writer
February 21, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Pride Center is partnering with Counseling and Psychological Services to offer a discussion group and a safe space for members of the LGBTQIA community.

Todd Carson, a counselor for Counseling and Psychological Services, organizes the sessions.

Carson said he facilitates discussions around a number of different topics that are important for students.

“I provide some camaraderie, provide the opportunity to discuss these things in a group, in a confidential setting, and provide some support for the students,” Carson said.

The discussion group, called “Queerversations,” is held bi-weekly on Wednesdays. Each session has a different topic for discussion, including the political environment for LGBTQIA students, gender fluidity and digital dating.

The group has been held off-and-on for a number of years, Pride Center Coordinator Christopher Lujan said. However, this is the first time each session has had a theme, and the first time the group has been named.

Lujan said the decision was made to “re-tool” the discussion group after only a couple of students were attending during the fall semester.

Lujan said the center re-worked the structure of the group to make it more appealing for students.

“We put specific topics to each group, so that way students can see the topic, connect with it and possibly come in,” he said. “And they get their kind of choice now when they want to engage in those conversations.”

Lujan said while anyone is welcome in the discussion group, it is supposed to be a safe space for members of the LGBTQIA community.

“All our groups are for all students, but there’s certain places where we’d like to keep it to LGBT students just so that they have a space to feel free to voice their opinions without any judgment,” Lujan said.

Lujan said the Pride Center has various outlets for allies to connect with.

“But anybody’s able to come, because we don’t know if someone’s not out and maybe not identifying yet,” he said.

Lujan also said while the focus of the group is on topics pertinent to LGBTQIA students, it also aims to create a community.

“The group is not only just to kind of delve into these, like, deep conversation pieces or discussions,” he said. “It’s also another way to build community and meet other queer people on campus.”

Carson said while there has only been one discussion group so far this semester, the group in its previous form was universally appreciated by its participants.

Carson said students appreciate having a dedicated time and space to talk about things that are on their mind and on their hearts, and to hear other people’s views.

“To know that some of these experiences and concerns are very common, and to get some peer
support and feedback on that,” he said.

Interdisciplinary studies junior Shane James said the discussion group made him more aware of the different experiences of his fellow students in the LGBTQIA community.

“It’s really interesting to see the different perspectives and to know that there’s still that underlying thing that ties us all together,” James said.

The next event in the “Queerversations” series titled “A Post Orlando World: Being Safe, Feeling Safe” is at 3:30 p.m. on Feb 15. in The Pride Center.

Print Friendly

Tags: , ,

1 Comment

One Response to “The Pride Center hosts ‘Queerversations’”

  1. Tim on February 21st, 2017 10:04 am

    The Article comes out on Feb. 21, and the program Feeling Safe is Feb 15, how odd………… Just say’n!

    [Reply]

Commenting on our site is a privilege. We want our readers to add their point of view to every story but ask that they keep their comments relevant to the topic at hand. We will remove comments and possibly ban users who do the following: a. Use vulgar or racist language. b. Threaten harm of any sort to staff, commenters or the subject of an article. c. Leave spam in their comment. If you have questions about these rules please contact our Digital Content Manager at: web@thedailyaztec.com

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • The Pride Center hosts ‘Queerversations’

    News

    Student relationships affected by fear from ban

  • The Pride Center hosts ‘Queerversations’

    News

    Allies defend Planned Parenthood

  • The Pride Center hosts ‘Queerversations’

    News

    Sports Nutrition Cooperative guides Aztec athletes

  • The Pride Center hosts ‘Queerversations’

    News

    Local armed robberies affect some SDSU students

  • The Pride Center hosts ‘Queerversations’

    News

    SDSU students speak out against Trump’s ban

  • The Pride Center hosts ‘Queerversations’

    News

    Students rally for immigrant rights and socialist movement

  • The Pride Center hosts ‘Queerversations’

    News

    A.S Update: GreenFest, LEED Double Platinum Student Union

  • The Pride Center hosts ‘Queerversations’

    News

    Immigration ban sparks protests

  • Arts and Culture

    Sage the Gemini feels love for fans

  • The Pride Center hosts ‘Queerversations’

    News

    Women’s Studies organizes for gender justice