Leadership Summit discusses times of change

Student Life and Leadership held the eighth annual Leadership Summit on Feb. 18, called “Evolving Leadership: Leading in a Time of Change.”

The event was co-chaired by Dean of Students Randy Timm and Student Life and Leadership Director Robyn Adams.

Adams said the theme was decided by a Student Advisory Board and Regional Advisory Board.

“We brainstorm current topics … and how can we relate that to leadership,” she said. “This year, it’s very much a time of change right now — political change, all types of change.”

The event included three featured speakers: Carol Isozaki, founder and president of Strategic Brand alliance; Frank Flores, vice president of Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems and Christine Probett, SDSU management information systems lecturer.

Workshops were conducted by SDSU faculty and administrators, as well as alumni and business leaders.

Topics ranged from leading a small business to balancing leadership and wellness. Assistant Student Life Advisor Chelsea Winer said there were over 70 different presenters.

“We really believe in the in-class and out-of-class involvement for students so they get a lot of the context in their academic classes but we really want them to get that real-world application outside of the classroom,” she said. “We truly think that this helps to develop the students and their leadership skills.”

Former Associated Students President Josh Morse (2013-14) led a panel session about leadership and A.S. with five other former presidents.

“(We talked about) the challenges we faced when we were student body president and what are some of the common things, and advice we had for students,” he said. “Anytime I get the opportunity to come back and speak to students, I love to take the opportunity and share the knowledge I have.”

More than 400 students attended the event at the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union, Winer said.

Psychology senior Erika Meza attended the conference last year as part of a requirement for SDSU’s leadership certificate, and decided to return after she enjoyed the presenters and ability to network.

“Keeping it real, I think one of the parts that’s good about this — we already pay so much in tuition, I feel like any resource for free education I want to take advantage of because I mean why not, you’re also paying to be a student here,” she said.

Registration for the conference was $30, and included a free lunch and padfolio for attendees.

“I wish it was free,” Meza said. “But considering how much conferences cost, it’s not too expensive. “

Food and Nutrition senior Alejandro Arias attended the conference last year and is also the co-director of the Transfer Student Outreach Alliance.

“This is for myself — managing the organization, managing my schoolwork, then managing my job and personal life,” he said.

He said the event was a great way to get a lot of knowledge in one day for personal growth.

“We know students are busy Monday through Friday, especially having this on a Saturday,” he said. “(It) gives students an opportunity to see how many different leadership styles and opportunities there are on campus.”

The event was not limited to only SDSU students.

Last year the conference opened attendance to off-campus participants, and this year 10 high school students from the Barrio Logan College Institute attended.

“As I entered into the conference, I felt welcomed by warm smiles, allowing for an eye-opening experience about self-care and authenticity in leadership,” BLCI sophomore Ashley Gonzalez said.