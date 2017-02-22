EDITORIAL: ‘SoccerCity’ earns red card
February 22, 2017
The issue: With the Chargers gone, Mission Valley is ready for redevelopment. FS Investors is among the first to present a proposal.
Our position: Redevelopment should be in the best interests of the city and university; not outside developers looking for retail profit.
On Monday, a La Jolla investment group trying to bring a Major League Soccer franchise to San Diego released plans for a massive redevelopment project at the Mission Valley site now occupied by Qualcomm Stadium and an expansive, ugly parking lot.
FS Investors’ plan, in the form of artist renderings and a 300-page ballot initiative, includes a 30,000-seat stadium for MLS and San Diego State football, along with housing and commercial development.
For SDSU and the community it serves, this proposal is a non-starter.
SDSU released a statement Monday that took issue with two facets of the initiative — First, that the proposed stadium is not expandable to 40,000 seats, and secondly that the university would not have “revenue or rights of ownership” of it.
While the university is right to take issue with these points, it is only the tip of the iceberg FS Investors is trying to steer San Diego voters into.
What appeared to be general consensus among many — that the site should be either donated or leased to SDSU for a campus expansion — has been supplanted by a plan for public land to be sold at bargain rates to developers. Sure, FS Investors dressed up their proposal with promises of parks, sports facilities and “affordable” and “student-focused” housing, but what it is really is a massive, purely commercial development, guaranteed to line the pockets of investors at the expense of a public resource.
The proposal calls for a paltry 480 affordable housing units and 3,520 market-rate housing units. More ambiguous is the ill-defined “student-focused” housing, slated for a laughable 800 units.
Just last year President Elliot Hirshman expressed in a blog post a vision of a low-to-medium density west campus for SDSU.
SDSU has outgrown the mesa, and its growing pains reverberate throughout and are a strain on the College Area community. The university is breaking application records year after year. This year, SDSU received more than 83,000 applications for fall 2017, but only a fraction, about 13 percent, will be accepted.
An expanded campus at the Qualcomm site makes the most sense for the community. Does every parcel of public space need to be divvied up, commoditized and sold for profit? There is still room — and public will —for big projects realized for public good in San Diego.
Mission Valley is already dense with housing, shopping and traffic. Low-density student housing and a well-planned campus can be realized in the space developers are looking to loot. An MLS stadium and riverfront park can still be had, albeit through a different route.
The city and university must work together to realize Hirshman’s earlier vision. The redevelopment of Qualcomm is a once-in-a-century opportunity for the region — one that shouldn’t be squandered on the first pretty rendering to come along.
Amen. Completely agree with this article.
My thoughts exactly!
This is public land. The citizens of San Diego already own it. The best & highest use of the land is to develop it for the PUBLIC to use in the form of a river park, recreational opportunities, affordable housing & educational/university use. Anything short of that vision is a non-starter for the citizens of San Diego.
Go SDSU WEST!
Go Aztecs!
Mad props! Bravo! 10 on a 10 scale!
I’m a proud alumnus of the university and however FSI may try to spin it, that organization’s plan would be awful for SDSU.
This is great. We all need to fight and speak our mind.
BTW, when I tried to tweet using the tweet feature at the top of the page it didn’t format correctly.
Hahahaha just because Hirschman put out a vision where the land is donated to SDSU doesn’t mean it ever would have happened. This plan gives the city revenue. SDSU’s vision is just that… a vision. It comes with no funding or specifics of any kind. Instead of calling this deal a non-starter and working with the city. I think SDSU should work with FS to make sure they get the best out of this deal.
“Our position: Redevelopment should be in the best interests of the city and university”
Who says that the best interest of the SDSU is going to be in the best interest of the city? The potential to generate tax revenue from private development adds far more money into our general fund than just granting land to one entity without the capacity to capitalize on valuable land. That money gets spent on vital civic services like emergency services, infrastructure improvements, solutions for homelessness, etc… FS Investors plan creates a tax base that serves the ENTIRE community; not just those with affiliations to this specific university.
“First, that the proposed stadium is not expandable to 40,000 seats, and secondly that the university would not have “revenue or rights of ownership” of it.”
SDSU endorsed a plan that called for 35,000 seat stadium less than a year ago. Are you telling me that we’re haggling over 3,000 seats? (PS: FS Investors plan calls for a 32,000 seat stadium, not 30,000 as stated in this article. That should be fixed by the editor as it’s misleading readers).
Additionally, the stadium is ABSOLUTELY expandable to 40,000 seats. However, it will be on SDSU pursue that expansion and clear further review if the university feels that the demand its football program is creating warrants additional seating. Currently, SDSU football does not have the demand to warrant a stadium with over 35,000 seats.
“the university would not have “revenue or rights of ownership” of it.”
Revenue ownership is a necessary component that FS Investors need to retain in order to be successful in their MLS bid. And as the ones who are essentially funding the stadium privately (with a donation back to the university after 5 years), they are completely entitled to it. SDSU will still control the revenue it generates from university events. This is a far better option than what they were used to with their agreement at Qualcomm with the Chargers.
“What appeared to be general consensus among many — that the site should be either donated or leased to SDSU for a campus expansion”
This has been anything but general consensus and I emplor The Daily Aztec to provide its readers with tangible evidence backing this statement up. Conversely, political opposition from city council was rather harsh in reaction to 2016’s SDSU West Campus that called for land donation. Speaking of which, here’s a quote:
“Council President Lightner does not support the donation of such an extremely valuable piece of city property to anyone,”
So much for that “general consensus”, huh?
“An MLS stadium and riverfront park can still be had, albeit through a different route.”
And until SDSU can provide the city with a viable, actionable, and accommodating alternative for MLS, the community will continue to look at SDSU’s negativity as childish. We need people capable of driving solutions at MV, not whiners. And obstruction without offering viable alternatives will be seen as whining by the general public.
In conclusion, I will be urging my fellow San Diegans and city council members to do what is in the best interest of San Diego as a whole; And that will be to direct adopt SoccerCity San Diego.
“General consensus among many” What does that even mean? I’m all for SDSU football, I am a season ticket holder, and a Lifetime Alumni member , but this editorial is weak. Where is JMI in all this? They are the “many” along with Marty Block, who think this multi million dollar piece of land should be donated. You want to make it SDSU West, then where are they?
We need a bigger stadium, but no more than 40,000. Why not tear out the inside of the Q at keep the bones of the structure. Remove some seats. That’s a lot less expensive.
The Daily Aztec of San Diego State University doesn’t like a private investments groups plan to buy city land for it’s own purposes that don’t benefit San Diego State University. Shocker.
We get it, regardless of what the rest of this community wants, SDSU thinks it can better serve the community taking the whole pie. I would have died of shock if this article actually had substance instead of what we got, which was basically “No, we want the land to ourselves. The ‘kind’ people of San Diego will help us in our time of need”.
In the end, both SDSU and this investor group will lose out on this parcel when big money comes in to lobby the council to sell to someone else entirely.
Come up with a plan then. Or how about you actually talk to Stone and the FS investors how you want to change it. Not via radio. I’ve heard from them the stadium WOULD be expandable to 40,000.
SDSU owns no part of the Qualcomm site. NOTHING, ZILCH, NADA. How about being grateful that someone might save your football program with a new stadium. How about an “amen!” for new student housing that is privately-funded. How about being part of a solution and not another classic wet blanket that gets thrown on each and every public works project in the last 30 years? Stop trying to dictate terms when you have no skin in the game.
