Crime and Incident Report: Petty theft, drug activity

Will Fritz, Senior Staff Writer
February 23, 2017

Suspicious Person

San Diego Police were informed of a male waving a handgun near the intersection of 55th Street and Montezuma Road at about 2 p.m. on Feb. 17. A report was taken on the matter.

Petty Theft

A bicycle was reported stolen from the Chapultepec residence hall at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. The reporting party said he left the bicycle unsecured while he went upstairs to retrieve something, then discovered it was missing upon his return.

Drug Activity

At 4:25 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, campus police made contact with a man lingering in front of the San Diego State University Police Department station on 55th Street. The man, a non-SDSU student, was arrested and transported to county jail for possession of a controlled substance.

Disturbing the Peace

San Diego State police were informed of a transient male yelling at passersby near the Malcolm A. Love Library at about 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Officers were unable to locate a suspect.

Indecent Exposure

A man was reported to the San Diego Police Department at 11:18 a.m. on Feb. 15 for exposing his genitals and talking to himself near the intersection of 55th Street and Dorothy Drive.

Grand Theft

A female reported her laptop was stolen from the Villa Alvarado residence hall between 10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 and 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17

Traffic Stop

An SDSU student was arrested, cited and released for reckless driving at 10:15 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20.

