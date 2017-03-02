Crime and incident report: Robbery, disturbing the peace

Close





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Check the Welfare

San Diego State police were informed of a transient male in a sleeping bag on the front porch of the Women’s Resource Center at 7:31 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The reporting party was unsure whether the suspect was sleeping or passed out. Two non-SDSU students, a man and a woman, were arrested, cited and released by responding officers.

Suspicious Person

At 8:20 a.m. on Feb. 21, a man was reported to campus police for attempting to gain access to President Hirshman’s office.

Disturbing the Peace

Campus police were notified of a man harassing passersby near the Exercise and Nutritional Sciences building at around 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 21. The man, a non-SDSU student, was arrested and transported to county jail for public intoxication.

At 6:50 p.m. on Feb. 21, a man was reported to campus police for attempting to fight a security guard in the Malcolm A. Love Library. Responding officers determined the suspect was in possession of an illegal knife on campus, and the suspect was arrested and transported to county jail for this offense.

At about 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, campus police were informed of a man yelling at passersby and carrying two glass bottles near Viejas Arena. The man, a non-SDSU student, was arrested and transported to county jail for public intoxication.

Petty Theft

At 11:26 a.m. on Feb. 21, loss prevention at the SDSU Bookstore informed campus police they detained a female SDSU student for theft of a textbook valued at $31.80. The student was arrested, cited and released for petty theft.

A bicycle was reported stolen from the Malcolm A. Love Library at about 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 21. The theft was believed to have occurred between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. the same day.

At 11:47 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, loss prevention at the SDSU Bookstore reported to campus police a man was in custody for theft of a pair of earrings, valued at $10. The man, a non-SDSU student, was arrested, cited and released for petty theft.

A bicycle was reported stolen from the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union at 10:46 p.m. on Feb. 22. The theft was believed to have occurred sometime after 2 p.m. the same day.

A bicycle was reported stolen from the Villa Alvarado residence hall on Feb. 23. The theft was believed to have occurred during the previous week.

SDSU Bookstore security informed campus police a suspect was detained for theft of a cell phone case, valued at $35, at 12 p.m. on Feb. 23. The suspect was arrested for petty theft.

A bicycle was reported stolen from the Piedra Del Sol apartments on Hardy Avenue at about 10 a.m. on Feb. 24.

A bicycle was reported stolen from Adams Humanities around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 24. The reporting party said she last saw the bicycle when she secured it to a bicycle rack three hours prior.

At 1:36 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, a skateboard was reported stolen from the Aztec Recreation Center. The theft was believed to have occurred between 10:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. the same day.

Public Intoxication

A man was reported to campus police at 2:29 p.m. on Feb. 21 for appearing intoxicated and holding a 30-pack of beer while lying on a couch in the main lobby of Peterson gym. Responding officers arrested the man, a non-SDSU student, and he was transported to county jail.

An intoxicated man flagged down officers near the intersection of Campanile Drive and Lindo Paseo at about 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 and requested attention. The man was arrested and transported to county jail for public intoxication.

An SDSU student was arrested and transported to county jail at about 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, after being reported to campus police for talking to himself near the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union.

Vandalism

Campus police were informed of a damaged podium and keyboard in the Music building at 5:42 p.m. on Feb. 21. The incident was believed to have occurred overnight or that morning. The reporting party advised officers it appeared someone may have tried to break into the podium.

Flag Down

An individual flagged down campus police near The Habit in the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union to report he/she was being followed by a male suspect. The suspect was advised by officers.

Drug Use

Two SDSU students were contacted by officers for smoking marijuana in a non-smoking area near the Chapultepec residence hall. The two were arrested, cited and released for the violation.

Vehicle Burglary

A vehicle in Parking Structure 10A was reported burglarized at 6:27 p.m. on Feb. 23. An unknown suspect sliced through the vehicle’s convertible roof to gain access at some point since the morning of the day before.

Robbery

Campus police were notified of a strong-arm robbery on College Avenue between Montezuma Road and El Cajon Boulevard around 8 p.m. on Feb. 22. A cell phone was reportedly stolen in the incident. The suspects were described as five African-American males, one wearing a red hoodie, another wearing a red backpack.