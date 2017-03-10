Crime and Incident Report: Disturbing the Peace, vehicle burglary

Close





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Vehicle Burglary

A parking pass, tablet and sunglasses were reported stolen from a vehicle in Parking 3 on East Campus Drive. The theft was discovered at noon on March 1, and was believed to have occurred sometime after 10 a.m. earlier that day.

A vehicle in Parking 1 was reported burglarized at 9:22 p.m. on March 1. The passenger side window of the vehicle was broken into.

A vehicle break-in was reported in the parking lot of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity the morning of Sunday, March 5. The burglary was believed to have taken place sometime after 11 p.m. the previous night. No items were noted as missing at the time of the report.

Petty Theft

At 1:07 p.m. on March 1, security at the SDSU Bookstore informed campus police a man was in custody for the theft of various items valued at a total of $92. The man, a SDSU student, was arrested, cited and released for petty theft.

Security at the SDSU Bookstore detained a man at 6:09 p.m. on March 1 for theft of headphones valued at $10. The man, an SDSU student, was arrested, cited and released for petty theft.

A skateboard was reported stolen near the Aztec Recreation Center on Thursday, March 2. The theft was believed to have occurred between midnight and 1:15 a.m. earlier that morning.

A bicycle was reported stolen from the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union on Friday, March 3. The theft was believed to have occurred sometime the previous night.

Check the Welfare

At 1:20 a.m. on March 2, campus police were informed of an unresponsive man sitting at a computer in the Malcolm A. Love Library. The man, a non-SDSU student, was arrested and transported to county jail for possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell.

Public Intoxication

A non-SDSU student was arrested and transported to county jail for public intoxication after being contacted by campus police on 55th Street at 1:23 a.m.

At 12:41 a.m. on Monday, March 6, an officer made contact with a man near College Square on Lindo Paseo after determining the man “appeared to be in need of assistance,” SDSUPD Cpl. Mark Peterson said.

Over the course of the officer’s interaction with the man, it was determined the man was actually under the influence of a controlled substance, Peterson said. The suspect was arrested and transported to county jail for this violation.

Disturbing the Peace

MTS security informed campus police at 4:35 p.m. of two men who were detained after a fight on the trolley March 2. Both suspects were interested in pressing charges. Officers took a report on the matter.

At about 11 a.m. on March 4, campus police were notified of three male juveniles jumping over stairwells near Scripps cottage on their bicycles and disturbing turtles in the turtle pond. Officers advised the suspects to stop creating a disturbance.

A man was reported to campus police at 5:12 p.m. on March 4 for entering Domino’s Pizza on College Avenue and verbally disturbing employees. The man claimed a delivery driver missed a delivery, and threatened both the driver and his family. Responding officers arrested the man for public intoxication, obstructing an officer, battery on a peace officer and threats with intent to terrorize.

Driving Under the Influence

At 11:24 p.m. on March 2, a woman was stopped by campus police near Parking 2 for driving under the influence. The woman, a non-SDSU student, was arrested and transported to county jail.