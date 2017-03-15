San Diego State University's Independent Student News Source

What to expect from the Mountain West Tournament

Adriana Heldiz

March 15, 2017

Sports editor Anthony Reclusado and editor-in-chief Jacob Sisneros break down what to look out for in the Aztecs matchup against Boise State.

