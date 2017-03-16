Crime and Incident Report: Domestic violence, robbery





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Domestic Violence

A woman contacted campus police at about 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8 after a man, reported to be her boyfriend, came to her on-campus apartment and began arguing with her. The man, a non-SDSU student, was given a seven-day stay-away advisal from campus.

A man was reported to campus police just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, after he went to the dorm room of a woman, described as his girlfriend, to pick up his belongings, where he reportedly pushed her around and took approximately $600. Police took a report on the incident.

Disturbing the Peace

Officers made contact with two men following a physical fight in an elevator at the MTS transit center at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 10.

One of the suspects, a non-SDSU student, was arrested and transported to county jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of pepper spray and an outstanding state felony warrant.

Before 7 a.m. on March 13, police were informed a man was riding on the hood of a vehicle near Parking 7 while yelling at the female driver. The man, a non-SDSU student, was arrested and transported to county jail for false imprisonment, destruction of a wireless communication device and obstruction of a police officer.

Robbery

A strong-arm robbery occurred near Parking 7 at around 7:16 p.m. on Thursday, March 9.

Around 2 p.m. on Friday, March 10, two non-SDSU students were arrested near Viejas Arena in connection with the robbery. The two suspects, both men, were transported to county jail.

Vehicle Burglary

Four SDSU Facilities Services vehicles were reported burglarized before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8. Tools were reported missing from the vehicles.

On March 8, campus police were notified a vehicle in Parking 7 was broken into during a concert on Thursday, March 2. A backpack was stolen through the rear driver’s side window.

Trespassing

A man was contacted by campus police at about 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, for sleeping in a stairwell in Parking 1. The man was informed by officers he was not permitted to sleep in the area, and he agreed to leave the premises.

Petty Theft

A skateboard was reported stolen on Wednesday, March 8. It was believed to have been taken near the Aztec Recreation Center at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7.

Campus police were informed a light blue Magna beach cruiser bicycle was stolen near the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union between 3-10 p.m. on Friday, March 10.

A bicycle was reported stolen to campus police on Sunday, March 12. The theft was believed to have occurred between that day and the previous Thursday.

Campus police were notified another bicycle was stolen from the Little Theatre between March 10 and March 13.