A.S. Update: President Hirshman’s leave, YG paid for performance

File Photo





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Campus Life Council discussed new training proposals and informational campaigns, SDSU President Elliot Hirshman’s announcement to leave, YG’s performance at GreenFest and spring events on March 15.

Dean of Students Randy Timm said he is in the process of looking at a series of proposals for revising the advisor and student group processes.

“The way we do advisors right now — it takes 21 days for an advisor to accept (the advisor role) and do online training,” Timm said. “We want to do face-to-face training and make them good for three years.”

Timm said he also wants to do face-to-face training with student organizations.

Recreation and Wellness Representative Carlo Lacson said Aztec Recreation’s “Put Your Best Fork Forward” campaign is still ongoing. He said the prizes are a pair of Beats by Dr. Dre, a sweater and a t-shirt.

He also said the Aztec Recreation Center is going to expand and the commission is working with architects.

Lacson said he is pushing to achieve LEED Double Platinum status for the ARC expansion, like the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union.

External Relations Vice President Dylan Colliflower said he is developing a video to explain the potential tuition increase will entail and what students can do to advocate for themselves. He said the video should be out on Monday March 20.

A.S. President Jamie Miller said she is sad to see President Hirshman go, and that she is hopeful for the future and what the next president will bring.

Miller said rapper YG did get all his commission for the GreenFest concert.

She said that during the concert, YG said it was okay for everyone to say n—-.

“That is absolutely not okay,” she said. “Recognize the history of the word and refrain from using it.”

Spring Events

Aztec Student Union Representative Eran Bechor said there will be a spring break event in the Conrad Prebys Student Union courtyard on March 21 from 5-8p.m.

Awards Committee Chair Patty Masengale said Explore SDSU is on March 18.

Masengale also said Take Back the Week, a week dedicated to sexual violence awareness, will take place on April 10-14.