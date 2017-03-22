Crosswords Solution 3.22.17

March 22, 2017
Tags: Crosswords
Commenting on our site is a privilege. We want our readers to add their point of view to every story but ask that they keep their comments relevant to the topic at hand.
We will remove comments and possibly ban users who do the following:
a. Use vulgar or racist language.
b. Threaten harm of any sort to staff, commenters or the subject of an article.
c. Leave spam in their comment.
If you have questions about these rules please contact our Digital Content Manager at: web@thedailyaztec.com
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Notify me of follow-up comments via e-mail
More than $165,000 stolen from SDSU Research Foundation
President Hirshman to leave SDSU
Letter: A.S. resolution conflates criticism of Israel with anti-Semitism
Associated Students Presidential candidate Ben Delbick
Associated Students Presidential candidate Chimezie Ebiriekwe
News
Love Library not up to code for earthquakes
Arts and Culture
Tony Hawk gives advice to student
Transform SDSU sweeps Associated Students election
Violent comment at A.S debate sparks controversy
Journalist rides along with SDSUPD
Portugal. The Man shatters silence
YG did not break $60k contract
Online Exclusive
Aztec basketball bucked out of the MW tournament by the Rams, 71-63
Aztec basketball drops Boise State, 87-68, advances to MW semifinal
© 2017 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Leave a Comment
Commenting on our site is a privilege. We want our readers to add their point of view to every story but ask that they keep their comments relevant to the topic at hand. We will remove comments and possibly ban users who do the following: a. Use vulgar or racist language. b. Threaten harm of any sort to staff, commenters or the subject of an article. c. Leave spam in their comment. If you have questions about these rules please contact our Digital Content Manager at: web@thedailyaztec.com
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.