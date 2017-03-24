Crime report: Public intoxication, traffic collision

Public Intoxication

Officers were notified of a man stumbling and falling into bushes near the Exercise and Nutritional Science building after 7 p.m. on March 16. The man, a non-SDSU student, was arrested and transported to county jail for public intoxication.

After 8 p.m. on March 18, campus police responded to a report of a caucasian man in a burgundy suit harassing passersby outside of Aztec Lanes. Upon making contact with the man, officers determined he was unable to care for his own safety, SDSUPD Cpl. Mark Peterson said.

The man, later identified as Associated Students College of Arts and Letters representative Nicholas Elliott, was arrested for public intoxication and taken to county jail. A.S. President Jamie Miller said Associated Students did not have a comment on the matter.

Traffic Collision

A vehicle was left on its side after a major collision near the intersection of 63rd Street and Montezuma Road, around 9 p.m. on March 18. Campus police assisted San Diego city police officers in responding to the incident.

Burglary

At 9:42 p.m. on March 17, police were notified a vehicle was burglarized in Parking 7 at some point after 6 p.m. the same evening. The rear driver’s side window of the vehicle was damaged, and a suitcase, bag and makeup box were reported missing.

Police were informed of another vehicle burglary in Parking 7, the morning of March 18. The incident was reported as having occurred between 6-9 p.m. on March 17. Gloves, cleats and other sports equipment were reported missing.

A break-in was reported at the Office of Housing Administration at 4:37 a.m. on March 20. Computing equipment and gift cards were among the items reported missing, Cpl. Peterson said.

Mentally Ill Person

A man in the MTS transit center was reported to campus police at about 6 a.m. on March 21, after he threatened to “blow up the place” upon contact with security. The man, a non-SDSU student, was transported to a local hospital for a 72-hour psychiatric evaluation.

Disturbing the Peace

Police were notified of a man yelling at people and attempting to fight a security guard in the Malcolm A. Love Library at about 10 a.m. on March 17. Officers determined the man’s behavior was disrupting the normal operation of the library, and he was advised by officers to leave the area, Cpl. Peterson said.

At 3:38 p.m. on March 19, police issued a 7-day stay-away order to a man loitering near South Campus Plaza. The man was initially reported for peering into windows, Cpl. Peterson said.

Petty Theft

A man was detained at the Starbucks in the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union at about 6 p.m. on March 15 for theft of food items valued at $18. The man, a non-SDSU student, was arrested, cited and released for petty theft.

A bicycle tire was reported stolen near Zura residence hall on the morning of March 20. The tire was believed to have been taken on March 17.

Just after 2 p.m. on March 18, campus police were informed personal items including keys, a red ID and a debit card were stolen near Zura residence hall.

An SDSU student was arrested, cited and released for theft of food items from the East Commons Aztec Market on March 20, at about 1:30 p.m.

Vandalism

Several concrete trash cans were knocked over and damaged the night of March 18. Campus police took a report on the matter at about 9 a.m. on March 19.