Crime and Incident Report: Suspicious person, petty theft
April 7, 2017
Suspicious Person
At 7:37 a.m. on March 29, San Diego State police contacted a man for sleeping in a doorway of a building in the Alvarado Medical Center and advised the man to leave the area.
Campus police responded to a report of a number of people sleeping in an enclosed dumpster area near Parking 6 at about 8:30 a.m. on March 30. The individuals agreed to leave the area upon contact with officers.
Officers conducting a security check of the Extended Studies building made contact with a man in the facility at 11:26 p.m. on March 31. A records check of the man revealed he was the subject of a court-mandated stay-away order from campus, SDSUPD Cpl. Mark Peterson said. The man was arrested for this violation.
At 3:18 a.m. on April 4, a non-SDSU student was contacted by officers near the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union, and was arrested, cited and released for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.
At 8:12 p.m. on April 4, police were notified of a man in the Malcolm A. Love Library touching library patrons, approaching patrons with trash items and having conversations about killing people. The man, a non-SDSU student, was contacted by officers and given a 7-day order to stay away from campus.
Disturbing the Peace
Officers were notified of two men in a physical fight near the MTS transit center at 12:25 a.m. on April 5. One of the men, a non-SDSU student, was transported to Alvarado Hospital for related injuries. A report was taken on the matter.
A man was reported to campus police for “acting erratically” at the Habit Burger Grill around 6:30 p.m. on March 30. Responding officers contacted the man, a non-SDSU student, and he was transported to a county mental hospital for further evaluation.
Vehicle Burglary
A purse was reported stolen from a vehicle in Parking Structure 7 after 1 p.m. on March 31.
Police were informed a stereo auxiliary cord and a tissue box were stolen from a vehicle parked in the Piedra Del Sol parking lot sometime between 8 p.m. on March 31 and 9 a.m. on April 1.
Petty Theft
A bicycle was reported taken from the Habit Burger Grill at about 4:30 p.m. on March 31. The theft was believed to have occurred sometime after Tuesday, March 28.
At 11:31 a.m. on April 3, an SDSU student was detained at the campus bookstore for theft of a storage drive valued at $170. The student was arrested, cited and released for petty theft.
A black Mongoose bicycle was reported stolen from the Tacuba residence hall after 4:30 p.m. on April 3.
At 3:22 p.m. on April 4, a non-SDSU student was arrested, cited and released for theft of three key chains and three lanyards, valued at $40, from the SDSU bookstore.
Vandalism
A rock was thrown at the rear window of the Olmeca residence hall at around 8 a.m. on April 1.
Campus police were informed of a possible attempted break-in at the faculty/staff club the morning of April 3. The attempt was believed to have taken place over the weekend. A speaker wire was reportedly cut, and a window screen and chairs were moved around.
