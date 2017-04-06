AS Update: ARC expansion talks, Take Back the Week

The Associated Students Campus Life Council met on April 5 to discuss spring events and a possible Aztec Recreation Center expansion.

Recreation and Wellness Commission Chair Christopher Thomas said Aztec Recreation Center is conducting a feasibility study to see if a expansion of the ARC would be possible in the future.

Spring Events

Thomas said the Annual Health Expo will take place at the North Library Walkway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on April 11.

He said a Live Well Late Night event titled “Spike Balls Not Drinks” will be held from 8-10 p.m. on April 13 at the ENS 700 field.

Student Support Commission Chair Joey Lucero said the Commission will take free headshots for students at the Career Fair at 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m on April 13 in Montezuma Hall.

Aztec Student Union Board Chair Ellen Rydell said that Take Back the Week is April 13-17.

Campus Community Commission Secretary Hunter Young said there will be a Good Neighbor clean-up at 9 a.m. on April 9 in the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union Courtyard.

Marketing and Communication Committee Chair Marisa Cubing said there will be a soft launch of the A.S. homepage on April 17. She said the rest of the website will be launched during the summer.

Awards Committee Chair Patty Masengale said Aztec Achievement Awards will be at 4:30-7:30 p.m. on April 20 in Montezuma Hall.