San Diego State University's Independent Student News Source

The Daily Aztec

Find more about Weather in San Diego, CA

Crosswords Solution 4.12.17

April 12, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Crosswords

Print Friendly

Tags:

Leave a Comment

Commenting on our site is a privilege. We want our readers to add their point of view to every story but ask that they keep their comments relevant to the topic at hand. We will remove comments and possibly ban users who do the following: a. Use vulgar or racist language. b. Threaten harm of any sort to staff, commenters or the subject of an article. c. Leave spam in their comment. If you have questions about these rules please contact our Digital Content Manager at: web@thedailyaztec.com

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Crosswords Solution 4.12.17

    Showcase

    Scotland: Harry Potter, Hogwarts and haggis

  • Crosswords Solution 4.12.17

    Showcase

    Coach Fisher bids farewell to SDSU

  • Crosswords Solution 4.12.17

    News

    TEDxSDSU event counts down inspiration

  • Crosswords Solution 4.12.17

    News

    SDSU students witness Uber driver shooting in Rosarito over spring break

  • Crosswords Solution 4.12.17

    Showcase

    Steve Fisher retires as SDSU men’s basketball head coach

  • Crosswords Solution 4.12.17

    News

    SDSU graduate released on bail from Iranian prison

  • Crosswords Solution 4.12.17

    Arts and Culture

    SDSU students ready to ‘Take Back the Week’

  • Crosswords Solution 4.12.17

    News

    SJP displays mock apartheid wall

  • Crosswords Solution 4.12.17

    Arts and Culture

    DJ conveys feelings in the moment

  • Crosswords Solution 4.12.17

    News

    Panel educates on BDS movement