Crosswords Solution 4.12.17

April 12, 2017
Tags: Crosswords
Commenting on our site is a privilege. We want our readers to add their point of view to every story but ask that they keep their comments relevant to the topic at hand.
We will remove comments and possibly ban users who do the following:
a. Use vulgar or racist language.
b. Threaten harm of any sort to staff, commenters or the subject of an article.
c. Leave spam in their comment.
If you have questions about these rules please contact our Digital Content Manager at: web@thedailyaztec.com
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Notify me of follow-up comments via e-mail
Students discuss changing Aztec mascot
Steve Fisher retires as SDSU men’s basketball head coach
Red Hot Chili Peppers come for ‘One Hot Minute’
SDSU students witness Uber driver shooting in Rosarito over spring break
SDSU aerospace program ranked on top
Showcase
Scotland: Harry Potter, Hogwarts and haggis
Coach Fisher bids farewell to SDSU
News
TEDxSDSU event counts down inspiration
SDSU graduate released on bail from Iranian prison
Arts and Culture
SDSU students ready to ‘Take Back the Week’
SJP displays mock apartheid wall
DJ conveys feelings in the moment
Panel educates on BDS movement
© 2017 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Leave a Comment
Commenting on our site is a privilege. We want our readers to add their point of view to every story but ask that they keep their comments relevant to the topic at hand. We will remove comments and possibly ban users who do the following: a. Use vulgar or racist language. b. Threaten harm of any sort to staff, commenters or the subject of an article. c. Leave spam in their comment. If you have questions about these rules please contact our Digital Content Manager at: web@thedailyaztec.com
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.