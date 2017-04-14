Crime report: Greeks disturb the peace, greenhouse plant theft

Drug Activity

At 9:18 a.m. on April 7, officers made contact with a man standing in the closed patio of the Starbucks on Lindo Paseo. During the course of their contact, officers determined the suspect was in possession of a controlled substance and was in violation of his probation. The suspect, a non-SDSU student, was arrested.

Police made contact with a man while investigating a possible attempted bicycle theft before noon on April 8. Officers determined the man, a non-SDSU student, was in possession of a controlled substance, and was arrested.

Disturbing the Peace

Campus police responded to a noise complaint regarding “a loud party and loud voices” at the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity at about 11:30 p.m. on April 5. Officers took a report on the matter.

Police responded to another noise complaint at the Delta Upsilon fraternity, at 11:50 p.m. on April 6.

Officers took a report on a loud party at the Alpha Phi sorority at 11:45 p.m. on April 7.

Vehicle Theft

A white motorcycle was reported stolen from Parking 2 just after 2:30 p.m. on April 10. Witnesses told police they saw two suspects get out of a black, four-door Dodge 1500 pickup with paper plates before taking the motorcycle.

Vehicle Burglary

A vehicle was reportedly broken into at Alberts College Apartments overnight between April 4 and April 5. The burglary was reported to San Diego State police the morning of April 5. Various items were reported missing.

A vehicle in Parking 7 was reported as broken into just after 11:30 a.m. on April 10. A fixed blade knife was missing from the vehicle. The burglary was believed to have taken place sometime in the previous 12 hours.

At about 6:30 p.m. on April 10, police received a call regarding a vehicle burglary in Parking 4. The reporting party said sunglasses, money and gifts were missing from the car. The incident was believed to have occurred between 9:30 p.m. the night before and the time of reporting.

Medical Aid

At 11:40 p.m. on April 8, a woman at the MTS transit center contacted campus police and reported that she had been poisoned by her father. The woman, a non-SDSU student, was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

Trespassing

Campus police responded to a report of a man panhandling inside the Starbucks in the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union at about 10 a.m. on April 6. The man was reported as being possibly intoxicated, SDSUPD Cpl. Mark Peterson said. The man agreed to leave the area upon contact with officers.

Police were notified of a man sleeping inside the male restroom in East Commons just before 4:30 a.m. on April 10. The man, a non-SDSU student, was arrested, cited and released for this violation.

At 2:16 a.m. on April 9, campus police contacted a man for sleeping in the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union. The man was arrested, cited and released outside of county jail for this violation.

Vandalism

At about 12:30 p.m. on April 7, police were notified of a vehicle in Parking 3 with key scratches to its driver’s side doors and fender. The vandalism was believed to have occurred between April 2 and April 6.

Petty Theft

At 4:24 p.m. on April 5, a gray-and-black Cannondale Synapse bicycle was reported stolen from the north side of the Malcolm A. Love Library. The theft was believed to have taken place sometime in the previous 7 hours.

Campus police were notified a non-SDSU student stole an SDSU pen valued at $8 from the campus bookstore at about 12:30 p.m. on April 6. The suspect, a juvenile, was arrested, cited and released to a guardian.

A gate lock and an estimated 4-6 plants were reported stolen from a greenhouse at the Alvarado Medical Center on April 6. The theft was reported as having occurred sometime in the previous week.

Two juveniles were detained by police for the theft of a tank top and a Hydro Flask, valued at $64, from the campus bookstore. The two were arrested, cited and released to a guardian.

At about 9:30 p.m. on April 9, police were informed tires had been stolen from a bicycle near the Malcolm A. Love Library.

One juvenile suspect was taken into custody at 12:46 p.m. on April 10 for shoplifting a pair of sandals and three jewelry items, valued at $81, from the SDSU bookstore. The suspect was arrested, issued a misdemeanor citation and released to a guardian.

Loss prevention at the SDSU bookstore detained a man for theft of three hats at about 4 p.m. on April 10. Police arrested, cited and released the man for petty theft and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

An SDSU student was arrested, cited and released for theft of jewelry, valued at $27, from the SDSU bookstore at about 6 p.m. on April 10.

A bicycle was reported stolen from the vicinity of the Cuicacalli residence hall at 11:19 a.m. on April 11.

A bicycle tire was reported stolen, also from the Cuicacalli residence hall, at about 3:30 p.m. on April 11. The reporting party believed the theft occurred overnight.