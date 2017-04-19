San Diego State University's Independent Student News Source

The Daily Aztec

Find more about Weather in San Diego, CA

Crosswords Solution 4.19.17

April 19, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Crosswords

Print Friendly

Tags:

Leave a Comment

Commenting on our site is a privilege. We want our readers to add their point of view to every story but ask that they keep their comments relevant to the topic at hand. We will remove comments and possibly ban users who do the following: a. Use vulgar or racist language. b. Threaten harm of any sort to staff, commenters or the subject of an article. c. Leave spam in their comment. If you have questions about these rules please contact our Digital Content Manager at: web@thedailyaztec.com

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Crosswords Solution 4.19.17

    News

    Associated Students rejects Aztec mascot resolution

  • Crosswords Solution 4.19.17

    News

    Students march to change SDSU mascot

  • Crosswords Solution 4.19.17

    Showcase

    Top-25 state of mind for baseball

  • Crosswords Solution 4.19.17

    Columns

    Unwanted advances are about control, power

  • Crosswords Solution 4.19.17

    Arts and Culture

    Review: Indie Icon returns with ambition

  • Crosswords Solution 4.19.17

    Mundo Azteca

    Celebrando cultura y comunidad

  • Crosswords Solution 4.19.17

    Showcase

    SDSU forward Zylan Cheatam announces transfer

  • Crosswords Solution 4.19.17

    News

    Students discuss changing Aztec mascot

  • Crosswords Solution 4.19.17

    Showcase

    Coach Fisher bids farewell to SDSU

  • Crosswords Solution 4.19.17

    News

    SDSU students witness Uber driver shooting in Rosarito over spring break