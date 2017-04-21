Crime report: Firearm on campus, stolen skateboard and bicycle
April 21, 2017
Brandishing a Weapon
San Diego State police responded to a report of a man with a gun near the Tarastec residence hall on 55th Street at about 7:45 p.m. on April 16. A non-SDSU student was arrested and taken to county jail for brandishing a firearm replica, exhibiting a firearm in police presence, carrying a firearm on a university campus without permission and probation violation.
Drug Activity
At 1:11 p.m. on April 12, university police were informed a Chapultepec student resident opened a mail package containing marijuana in front of desk staff. A report was taken on the matter.
Police responded to a report of loud music and the odor of marijuana at Chapultepec Residence Hall around 11 p.m. on April 12. A citation was issued.
Petty Theft
A bicycle was reported stolen from the Tepeyac residence hall the morning of April 13. The theft was believed to have occurred sometime overnight.
A non-SDSU student was arrested for theft of a pair of socks, valued at $12, from the campus bookstore at about 1:45 p.m. on April 13.
A skateboard was reported stolen from the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union on April 16. The theft was believed to have occurred between 12:30-4:30 p.m. on April 14.
Trespassing
Police were notified of a number of transient individuals camped out in Parking 2A with a dog just before 10 a.m. on April 13.
A man was reported to campus police at about 2 a.m. on April 15 for sleeping outside on the second floor of the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union. The man was arrested, cited and released for this offense.
Vandalism
At about 4 p.m. on April 14, police were notified a black Toyota Prius had been keyed in Parking 3 between 4-7 p.m. on April 13.
