Crosswords Solution 4.26.17

April 26, 2017
Tags: Crosswords
Commenting on our site is a privilege. We want our readers to add their point of view to every story but ask that they keep their comments relevant to the topic at hand.
We will remove comments and possibly ban users who do the following:
a. Use vulgar or racist language.
b. Threaten harm of any sort to staff, commenters or the subject of an article.
c. Leave spam in their comment.
If you have questions about these rules please contact our Digital Content Manager at: web@thedailyaztec.com
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Notify me of follow-up comments via e-mail
Associated Students rejects Aztec mascot resolution
A.S. members resign over mascot
State audit finds issues in SDSU athletics
SDSUPD faces questions about sexual assault
Michael Leggerie: 1996-2017
News
Associated Students passes resolution to expand campus food pantry in fall
Showcase
Aztecs buck the Broncos in Idaho
Mundo Azteca
Se celebra 47 años de Chicano Park
Students march to change SDSU mascot
Top-25 state of mind for baseball
Columns
Unwanted advances are about control, power
Arts and Culture
Review: Indie Icon returns with ambition
© 2017 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Leave a Comment
Commenting on our site is a privilege. We want our readers to add their point of view to every story but ask that they keep their comments relevant to the topic at hand. We will remove comments and possibly ban users who do the following: a. Use vulgar or racist language. b. Threaten harm of any sort to staff, commenters or the subject of an article. c. Leave spam in their comment. If you have questions about these rules please contact our Digital Content Manager at: web@thedailyaztec.com
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.