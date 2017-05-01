Crime report: public intoxication, sex offender fights with tree

Battery

At 3:48 p.m. on April 22, campus police were informed an SDSU student was taken to the hospital after being assaulted by an unknown individual in the Cuicacalli residence hall the previous night.

Public Intoxication

A man was reported to campus police for sleeping near the entrance of Parking 17A around 2:30 a.m. on April 21. The man, an SDSU student, was arrested and transported to county jail for public intoxication.

Police were notified three men participated in a physical altercation at 11:48 p.m. on April 24. One of the men, a non-SDSU student, was arrested and transported to county jail for public intoxication.

Vehicle Burglary

A parking permit was reported stolen from a vehicle in Parking 4 the morning of April 21. The theft was believed to have occurred between 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on April 20.

Police were informed a a parking permit was stolen from a vehicle in Parking 1 at 10:37 a.m. on April 24.

Trespassing

After 11 p.m. on April 21, police were informed of a woman refusing to leave the parking area of the Delta Gamma sorority and possibly using an outlet near a parking stall. Responding officers advised the woman she was on private property, and she agreed to leave the area, SDSUPD Cpl. Mark Peterson said.

Suspicious Person

A man was reported to police at about 2:30 p.m. on April 23 for “using a stick to sword fight with a tree.” Officers arrested the man, a non-SDSU student, for failing to register as a sex offender.

A man was reported to campus police for attempting to access trash bins behind Domino’s Pizza on College Avenue at 2:23 p.m. on April 24. The man agreed to leave the area when contacted by officers.

Petty Theft

At about 10:30 a.m. on April 19, a man was taken into custody by loss prevention at the San Diego State bookstore for theft of Apple earphones, valued at $29. The man, an SDSU student, was arrested, cited and released for petty theft.

After about 1 p.m. on April 19, a juvenile non-SDSU student was arrested, cited and released for theft of sunglasses, valued at $24, from the SDSU bookstore.

A bicycle was reported stolen from the Adams Humanities building the afternoon of April 21. The theft was believed to have taken place sometime the previous day.