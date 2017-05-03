Chance the Rapper returns to San Diego





Chance the Rapper conquered a sold- out show on April 24 at Valley View Casino Center in San Diego.

This was Chance’s first tour date of his Be Encouraged Tour that is taking place all over the United States at arenas, amphitheaters, and music festivals.

The last time Chance was in San Diego was when he performed on campus at San Diego State at the Open-Air amphitheater, well before he made history at the Grammys by being the first streaming-only artist to win a Grammy for Best Rap Album.

Chance also won a Grammy in 2017 for Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance for his song “No Problem” featuring Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz.

Business sophomore Laura Mooly has paid close attention to Chance over the years and has seen him a number of times in San Diego, including the two aforementioned concerts.

Mooly said she has left Chance’s concerts inspired every time she has seen him.

“He is a musician that follows his intuition and I think that makes him popular with people of any age,” Mooly said. “The way he connects to people is so inspiring.”

It was very clear that Chance had the crowd in the palm of his hands as a sea of people wearing his shirts and his iconic 3 hat all jumped up and down, singing every word of his 25 song set.

The set featured songs from all three of his projects, with the most coming from his award winning “The Coloring Book.”

Coloring Book featured well-known artists and rappers such as Kanye West, Young Thug, Francis and the Lights, Justin Bieber, Kirk Franklin, and the Chicago Children’s Choir.

Chance also made a point of honoring his mentor Kanye West by performing his own rendition of West’s song “Waves” as well as “Father Stretch My Hands” and the song they perform together “Ultralight Beam.”

The set flowed together flawlessly with the help of Chance’s backing band The Social Experiment blazing through each of the tracks alongside their front man.

Mooly emphasized how well the transitions between songs were, and how much she appreciated Chance’s onstage banter with the audience.

“Whenever he spoke, his words were very heart felt,” Mooly said.

Adrianne Domingo, an SDSU alumnus, echoed the fact that Chance’s stage presence was a big part of the show. “I loved how interactive he was and how it engaged everyone into his songs.”

The most interactive moment of the entire show was during the performance of the ballad “Same Drugs” where a giant bridge released from the ceiling of the venue and Chance walked above the general admission floor, waving and singing directly to the audience.

When Chance got to the middle of the arena, the house lights drenched the rapper and he sang his song “How Great,” which is Chance at his most saintly.

He truly stood above the crowd as if he was an angel from a far away land and the audience looked up at him in awe.

Domingo said she likes how Chance is such a positive influence and the work he’s doing in local schools.

“I think Chance is such a positive influence on the youth and the world in general,” Domingo said. “He’s a fresh face in the music world and someone who will be around for generations to come.”

Just like the tour moniker commands the crowd to be encouraged, Mooly said that is exactly what Chance is doing for people all around the world.

“He’s showing and telling people its okay to follow your dreams,” said Mooly.

Chance the Rapper basked in the thousands of people singing the final words of his reprise of “Blessings” asking, “Are you ready for your blessings? Are you ready for your miracle?” and ended the concert singing, “It seems like blessings, keep falling in my lap.”

Chance the Rapper will continue touring throughout the United States but his European tour dates were cancelled until further notice.

According to a statement on Way Out West’s website, “Chance sends his apologies to his fans and looks forward to returning to Europe soon.”

This is the second time Chance has cancelled an already scheduled tour in Europe.

His next show is on May 5 in Dallas, Texas.

Chance will not be playing a show in his hometown of Chicago.

His tour will conclude on October 3 in Los Angeles. Tickets are available online.