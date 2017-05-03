Senior farewell: Mundo Azteca Editor

Close Taylor Clark Taylor Clark





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

If you had told me that I would meet some of my greatest friends in the basement of the Education Business Administration building, I would have given you a creeped out look and walked away, but turns out it was true.

In case you’re not familiar with what’s in the basement, it’s The Daily Aztec office where very talented individuals spend most of their time producing the newspaper that you see inside the red stands on campus and online.

I know you probably imagined some high-tech room but that little office with no windows and tiny cubicles is what I’ve called home throughout the last two semesters.

The people I’ve met are some of the smartest and sassiest people you could ever meet. They truly have a love for journalism and a passion for holding people accountable for what goes on at our school.

I joined The Daily Aztec my junior year of college and this year I was the editor of Mundo Azteca, the section written in Spanish in the newspaper. I was worried that because I had not been involved with the paper as long as other had, it would be harder for me to make friends but everyone welcomed me with open arms.

Although not all the editors speak or read in Spanish, they always complimented me on my work and offered to help me whenever I was having trouble with my pages.

Having the opportunity to be a part of the school newspaper was life changing and made my college experience truly amazing.

Andrew Dyer, the opinion editor and soon-to-be editor in chief, is the most caring person I know and I will miss him greatly.

He believes in me like no one I’ve ever met before and he was there for me when I was having a hard time so I want to thank you Andrew for being a great friend and I wish you the best I know you are going to make some people angry and I love you for that.

Adriana Heldiz, the video editor, is my main chica. She is an incredible talented video editor and she was my right hand when organizing an event for our student organization. She was always there to offer me Hot Cheetos and help me with headlines. Thank you chica.

Anthony Reclusado, the sports editor, is the funniest person I know and his favorite movie is “The Devil Wears Prada” so obviously, we bond on another level. Thank you for always reading the first sentence of every Mundo Azteca story even though you can’t read in Spanish.

Kelly Smiley, the photo editor, is the sweetest person and amazing singing skills. Thank you for always putting a smile on my face.

Emely Navarro, my talented international writer and friend, I know you’re far away but I want to thank you for everything you’ve done for me and for all your support. I love you.

Lilly Glenister, Zack Engberg, Will Fritz, Alex Piscatelli, Jacob Sisneros, Kayla Jimenez, Adriana Millar, Christine Whitman, Jamie Ballard I’m running out of my word limit but I want to thank you for everything and for always making me smile.

Jocelyn Moran will be taking my place and I know that she is going to do an amazing job not only because we share the amazing talent of having amazing Instagram pages but because she is an amazing writer. Thank you for taking on this role and I wish you the best.

I’m so grateful for all the opportunities I’ve had during my time at SDSU including meeting the most inspiring professors: Nicole Vargas, Mariana DeMaio, Peggy Peattie, Nate Rodriguez, Jay Harn and Dana Littlefield.

Thanks to my amazing friends Taylor Clark, Jasmin Polloni and Yesenia Ortega.

I also want to thank my amazing mom.

Gracias por todo lo que has hecho por mi y mi hermanito.

Eres la razón por la que yo trabajo tan duro en mis estudios y mi trabajo. Te amo con todo mi corazón.