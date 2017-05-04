Crime and incident report: Fruit bowl theft, assault on an officer





Disturbing the Peace

Campus police responded to University Towers residence hall at 5:22 p.m. on April 29, due to a report of a boyfriend and girlfriend arguing. The man locked himself in his girlfriend’s room and refused to come out or respond to resident advisors. During the course of the investigation, the man assaulted one of the responding officers, and was arrested and transported to county jail for this offense.

Drug Possession

A man was reported to campus police at 9:24 a.m. on April 28 for appearing disoriented. The man, a non-SDSU student, was arrested, cited and released for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Campus police responded to a report of a man panhandling in Student Services East at 10:23 a.m. on April 28. Police contacted three suspects in the restroom and determined one of them to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, SDSUPD Cpl. Mark Peterson said. The suspect, a non-SDSU student, was arrested, cited and released for this offense.

A non-SDSU student was arrested for possession of a controlled substance near South Campus Plaza at about 12:15 a.m. on May 1.

Traffic Stop

At about 7:30 p.m. on April 26, a driver was arrested, cited and released for driving on a suspended license, after being stopped by campus police near the intersection of Montezuma Road and Rockford Driver.

Trespassing

A man was arrested and transported to county jail at 12:30 a.m. on April 26, after he was found sleeping in a men’s restroom in the Calpulli Center.

At 5:21 a.m. on May 1, a non-SDSU student was issued a seven-day order to stay away from campus after being found sleeping in the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union.

Grand Theft

At about 12 p.m. on April 26, police were notified copper wire was stolen from the back of a truck parked near West Commons.

A MacBook Air was reported stolen from Student Services West at about 5:30 p.m. on May 2.

Petty Theft

At 9:32 a.m. on April 26, police were informed toilet paper was stolen from a storage locker in Hepner Hall. The theft has occurred repeatedly over the past year, police were told.

A man was taken into custody by security at East Commons after 1:30 p.m. on April 26 for theft of a fruit bowl, valued at $3.29. The man, a non-SDSU student, was arrested, cited and released for petty theft.

A man was detained at the SDSU Bookstore at 3:44 p.m. on April 26 for theft of a pair of headphones, valued at $15. The man, an SDSU student, was arrested, cited and released for petty theft.

Two cell phones were reported stolen from the Aztec Recreation Center between 4 and 5 p.m. on April 26.

A skateboard was reported stolen from West Commons at about 10:30 p.m. on April 28.

Campus police were notified a phone was stolen from the Aztec Recreation Center at about 7:30 p.m. on April 28.

Another cell phone was reported stolen from the Aztec Recreation Center at 2:52 p.m. on April 29.

A cell phone was reported taken from South Campus Plaza on April 29. It was believed to have been stolen sometime the previous day. The reporting party informed police a man contacted her and offered to return the phone, in exchange for money.

Just before 1 p.m. on May 2, police were informed a gray, 21-speed Trek bicycle was stolen from Olmeca residence hall.