San Diego State University's Independent Student News Source

The Daily Aztec

Find more about Weather in San Diego, CA

Daily Aztec Does: Dining Services

Adriana Heldiz

May 4, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Senior staff writer Cami Buckman gets her hands dirty washing dishes, cutting salmon and tending the community garden as she goes behind the scenes with SDSU Dining Services.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

Commenting on our site is a privilege. We want our readers to add their point of view to every story but ask that they keep their comments relevant to the topic at hand. We will remove comments and possibly ban users who do the following: a. Use vulgar or racist language. b. Threaten harm of any sort to staff, commenters or the subject of an article. c. Leave spam in their comment. If you have questions about these rules please contact our Digital Content Manager at: web@thedailyaztec.com

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Daily Aztec Does: Dining Services

    News

    Former student wins $10,000 in lawsuit

  • Daily Aztec Does: Dining Services

    News

    A.S. members say goodbye

  • Daily Aztec Does: Dining Services

    News

    Farewell Q&A: President Hirshman

  • Daily Aztec Does: Dining Services

    Always Right

    Opinion: A.S. resignations were a self-serving surrender

  • Daily Aztec Does: Dining Services

    News

    Students walk out for May Day protest

  • Daily Aztec Does: Dining Services

    News

    Dining Services director gives update

  • Daily Aztec Does: Dining Services

    Showcase

    Aztecs begin to hear names on Day 3 of NFL Draft

  • Daily Aztec Does: Dining Services

    News

    A.S. members resign over mascot

  • Daily Aztec Does: Dining Services

    News

    Associated Students passes resolution to expand campus food pantry in fall

  • Daily Aztec Does: Dining Services

    Showcase

    Aztecs buck the Broncos in Idaho