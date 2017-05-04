Daily Aztec Does: Dining Services
May 4, 2017
Senior staff writer Cami Buckman gets her hands dirty washing dishes, cutting salmon and tending the community garden as she goes behind the scenes with SDSU Dining Services.
Liked your video news story about SDSU Dining Services. Thanks for including the off-campus College Area Community Garden. One piece of information that’s important for the audience to know (but didn’t get mentioned) is that the College Area Community Garden is actually a totally separate, non-SDSU, California registered non-profit Corporation. When you walk through our entrance gate, you leave SDSU property. Our good friend and Dining Services Director Ed Glebus leases 20 raised growing boxes from us to grow the yummy veggies. Trevor Toia is the person in charge of growing veggies in those 20 leased boxes and he does a great job. The other part of our garden – namely the 86 additional raised veggie boxes, 36 fruit trees, table grape vines, a new “blackberry tunnel” and all other features, are used by garden members from the general public living within one mile of campus. That happens to include non-SDSU area residents and SDSU affiliates like individual students, staff and faculty.
I’d like to invite you and any staff members as my guest to take a full tour of the garden so I can show you the whole picture of what we do on the 1 acre residential zoned property we lease from four different private residential property owners. Check out our website: http://www.collegeareagarden.org Let me know if I can answer any questions.
