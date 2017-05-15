SDSU announces interim university president

Sally Roush will serve through the 2017-2018 academic year.

Sally Roush has been selected by CSU Chancellor Timothy White to serve as the interim president of San Diego State University, the school announced in a statement Monday morning.

Roush will take over as president July 1 and serve until the CSU Board of Trustees selects a new president, who will begin early summer 2018. She will not be part of the candidate pool for the next long-term university president, CSU Office of the Chancellor senior director of public affairs Mike Uhlenkamp said in an email.

Her salary as interim president will be an item for discussion at the upcoming CSU Board of Trustees meeting on May 24, Uhlenkamp said.

Roush, who will be the first woman to lead the university in its 120-year history, has previously served the university in numerous capacities for over 30 years. She began as a director of personnel services in 1982, and was later promoted to senior vice president for business and financial affairs in 1994. She retired from that position in 2013.

After her retirement, she was selected to serve as interim vice chancellor and chief financial officer for the CSU Office of the Chancellor from January through April 2014. She has also served as a special consultant at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and Sonoma State.

According to the CSU’s statement, Roush has remained an active part of the SDSU community and has advised on issues such as physical enhancements of the campus.

She will replace current university president Elliot Hirshman, who announced in March he would be leaving SDSU to take over as president of Stevenson University in Maryland.