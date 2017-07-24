The Daily Aztec named “Best College Newspaper” by local chapter of Society of Professional Journalists
July 24, 2017
San Diego State’s independent student newspaper The Daily Aztec was awarded “Best College Newspaper” by the San Diego chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists at the 2017 local journalism awards banquet on July 19. Additionally, several Daily Aztec staffers won individual awards in news writing, design, photography and video production.
The Society of Professional Journalists pro chapter, San Diego, is part of the national SPJ organization that promotes good journalism practices and recognizes outstanding work on both the professional and collegiate level.
The Daily Aztec awardees were:
Best Newspaper
1st Place: The Daily Aztec Staff
News or Feature Series
1st Place: “Marquis Campbell Arrest and Court Proceedings” by Will Fritz
Opinion/Editorial
1st Place: “Honoring Native American heritage requires more than turquoise jerseys” by Andrew Dyer
2nd Place: “Wicker hiring shows SDSU, Hirshman learned nothing from $3.35 million lawsuit” by The Daily Aztec Editorial Board
Arts/Entertainment Story
1st Place: “Becoming pioneers of hardcore punk” by Sarah Tanori
Feature Photo
1st Place: “SWMRS and FIDLAR electrify stage” by Kristian Carreon
Feature Story
1st Place: “Stories from the SDSU street preachers” by Natalia Xibille
2nd Place: “Former hitman shares new wisdom” by José Guzmán-Quirino
Layout & Design (story or series)
1st Place: “Health and Wellness Cover” by Kaylee Andrews, Hannah Lingle-Veale
Original Illustration or Cartoon
2nd Place: “Latinx: un termino con controversia” by Hannah Lingle-Veale
Multicultural Story
1st Place: “Joven fronteriza coronada reina (Miss Baja California represents two countries)” by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña
News Program — Television
1st Place: “SDSU students, community react to El Cajon shooting” by Adriana Heldiz
Arts/Entertainment Television Story
2nd Place: “The Daily Aztec Does: Marching Band” by Adriana Heldiz, Cami Buckman
News Story
3rd Place: “Hundreds of students protest President Hirshman regarding BDS posters” by Jamie Ballard, Will Fritz, Jacob Sisneros
Review/ Criticism
2nd Place: “Best album of 2016 goes to the 1975” by Ryo Miyauchi
Sports Photo
2nd Place: “SDSU crushes Houston in Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10” by Kelly Smiley
Sports Story
1st Place: “SDSU women’s basketball fan is a one-man show” by Brandon Truffa
A complete list of local winners, both professional and collegiate, can be found here.
