The Daily Aztec named “Best College Newspaper” by local chapter of Society of Professional Journalists

Close





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

San Diego State’s independent student newspaper The Daily Aztec was awarded “Best College Newspaper” by the San Diego chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists at the 2017 local journalism awards banquet on July 19. Additionally, several Daily Aztec staffers won individual awards in news writing, design, photography and video production.

The Society of Professional Journalists pro chapter, San Diego, is part of the national SPJ organization that promotes good journalism practices and recognizes outstanding work on both the professional and collegiate level.

The Daily Aztec awardees were:

Best Newspaper

1st Place: The Daily Aztec Staff

News or Feature Series

1st Place: “Marquis Campbell Arrest and Court Proceedings” by Will Fritz

Opinion/Editorial

1st Place: “Honoring Native American heritage requires more than turquoise jerseys” by Andrew Dyer

2nd Place: “Wicker hiring shows SDSU, Hirshman learned nothing from $3.35 million lawsuit” by The Daily Aztec Editorial Board

Arts/Entertainment Story

1st Place: “Becoming pioneers of hardcore punk” by Sarah Tanori

Feature Photo

1st Place: “SWMRS and FIDLAR electrify stage” by Kristian Carreon

Feature Story

1st Place: “Stories from the SDSU street preachers” by Natalia Xibille

2nd Place: “Former hitman shares new wisdom” by José Guzmán-Quirino

Layout & Design (story or series)

1st Place: “Health and Wellness Cover” by Kaylee Andrews, Hannah Lingle-Veale

Original Illustration or Cartoon

2nd Place: “Latinx: un termino con controversia” by Hannah Lingle-Veale

Multicultural Story

1st Place: “Joven fronteriza coronada reina (Miss Baja California represents two countries)” by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

News Program — Television

1st Place: “SDSU students, community react to El Cajon shooting” by Adriana Heldiz

Arts/Entertainment Television Story

2nd Place: “The Daily Aztec Does: Marching Band” by Adriana Heldiz, Cami Buckman

News Story

3rd Place: “Hundreds of students protest President Hirshman regarding BDS posters” by Jamie Ballard, Will Fritz, Jacob Sisneros

Review/ Criticism

2nd Place: “Best album of 2016 goes to the 1975” by Ryo Miyauchi

Sports Photo

2nd Place: “SDSU crushes Houston in Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10” by Kelly Smiley

Sports Story

1st Place: “SDSU women’s basketball fan is a one-man show” by Brandon Truffa

A complete list of local winners, both professional and collegiate, can be found here.